FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County arrested a former Mt. Vernon-Enola School District employee Friday following a months-long investigation into allegations centering on child pornography.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, 31-year-old Blair Michael Williams of Bigelow is facing felony charges of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit content involving a child, computer exploitation of a child and sexually explicit conduct involving children following a six-month investigation.

Deputies said that in May, Williams was fired from the Mt. Vernon-Enola School District where he was employed as the district technology coordinator for school policy violations.

After Williams’s termination, an audit of his equipment revealed suspicious activity that was immediately reported to the FCSO.

Deputies noted that the investigation is ongoing but said a search warrant was executed at Williams’ home Friday with the assistance of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center. No information on bond is listed for Williams.