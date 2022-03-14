JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are currently investigating a suspected homicide that happened on Monday March 14.

According to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of South Pack Road in the community of Pastoria where the body of 60-year-old Terald Shaw was found.

Deputies said Shaw’s cause of death is not currently known. His body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-541-5496 or 870-541-5300.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.