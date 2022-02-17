SALINE COUNTY. Ark. – Two people in Saline County were arrested after deputies say they were involved in sex trafficking involving a child.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on McPherson Ridge Wednesday.

After investigating, deputies said the couple’s argument began over allegations of sex trafficking. Upon further investigation, deputies found that the two arranged a meeting with a person of authority over a 15-year-old or younger for sexual purposes.

Deputies said 41-year-old Christy Halpine and 32-year-old Terry Smith Jr. were arrested Thursday.

Halpine and Smith are facing charges of trafficking of persons and internet stalking of a child. Halpine is also facing a charge of consenting to the use of a child in a sexual performance.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.