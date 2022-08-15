BRICKEYS, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Corrections is reaching out for the public’s help after an inmate’s escape in eastern Arkansas early Friday morning.

According to ADC officials, Samuel Hartman escaped from the Brickeys Unit and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hartman was serving a life sentence for rape out of Franklin County and has been in Arkansas Division of Correction custody since December 2013.

ADC officials have identified Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White as persons of interest in the case, with officials saying they believe they assisted in the escape.

Hartman has ties to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and well as to the state of Wyoming.

ADC officials also are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2021 Chevrolet Trail Boss, which has 4 doors and black rims, that may have an Arkansas license plate number 398 ZVY or it may be removed. The vehicle is thought to be connected to the escape.

The DOC is working with the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police and other local, state and federal law enforcement to follow leads and investigate tips.

Anyone with information regarding Hartman’s whereabouts should immediately contact local law enforcement or call 870-295-4700.

The public is encouraged to visit the DOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to receive updates and share posts with images of inmate Hartman.