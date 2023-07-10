DARDANELLE, Ark. – Dardanelle police are searching for a driver and vehicle that was involved in a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run.

Officials with the Dardanelle Police Department said the crash happened at 2nd and Union Street at 3:30 p.m. Officers said that a dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, possibly a Z-71 Edition, with black wheels ran a red light, colliding with a small passenger car.

Police said that the driver of the Suburban immediately took off northbound into Pope County. Officials noted that the vehicle should have damage to the front.

Police said that the driver of the passenger car was taken to a local hospital for injuries. Officials have not released the driver’s condition at this time.

The Dardanelle Police Department released a video of the crash to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact dispatchers at 479-229-2533.