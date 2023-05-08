MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a homicide suspect.

Deputies say Marcello D. Banks, 31, is wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Andre Brown of Earle, Arkansas, that occurred on April 30.

Banks’ last known address was 3100 block of Church Street in West Memphis, Arkansas. He is believed to be in the West Memphis area.

He may also go by the names Jody Gillian, Marcello Hicks, or Teddy Bundy, deputies say.

Crittenden County CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for Banks’ arrest. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444.