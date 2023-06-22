LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is leading the country with its violent crime rate according to the latest data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The most recent statistics the agency has from each state are from 2021, but they show Arkansas leading the way followed by Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama and Alaska.

Arkansas also ranks fifth in property crime rate with 2,647 crimes per 100,000 people. Colorado topped that list with Washington, Oregon and Louisiana rounding the top four.

It should be noted the information is only the most accurate picture the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) has gathered from reporting agencies. Seven states were not included in the state ranking because of a lack of participation in reporting to NIBRS.

The news is surprising to some Arkansans but not shocking to others.

“You would think it would be a larger city, but obviously it is not,” Little Rock resident Shirley Bell said.

“I’m not surprised at all,” resident Jane Byrd said.

Arkansas State University Criminology Professor Angelo Brown Ph.D. explained further.

“It makes sense because of Arkansas if you look at like the socio-economic factors of the states,” Brown said. “One of the poorer states in the country, so disparity, economic disparity, is always a correlating factor to crime and violent crime as well as education levels.”

He added that population plays a major part in people’s perceptions.

“In these small cities if you have maybe a murder every week, versus maybe Memphis or one of these big cities you have a murder every day, you’ve got to really take into account the population and the size of it,” Brown said.

Violent crime includes more than just murders. It’s defined as whenever someone uses force or threatens force against a victim. The FBI reported 709 instances per 100,000 Arkansans in 2021.

Brown said what stat he wishes he could see is how many of these violent crimes are performed by first-time offenders or repeat offenders.

“If it is just the same people over and over that really shows that our rehabilitation system is not working,” Brown explained. “If it is the other way around and it’s mostly new people causing violent crime, then it is something greater in society that’s causing that issue.”

The professor said those societal issues include but are not limited to education, poverty and lack of mental health facilities. Finding a solution to crime is another question.

When asked what to do about the crime, Bell said, “I have no idea. I wish I did have an answer for it.”

“Maybe I’m not supposed to say this, but I don’t see morals in it at all. I just see one against the other,” Byrd said.

The agency’s data explorer shows 292 out of 311 Arkansas law enforcement agencies had submitted data to the program for 2021 so far. Those numbers could potentially change.

Nationally, the data showed that south and western states had the highest violent crime rates, while states in the northeast, including New York, had the lowest. The national violent crime rate lowered by 1.7% from 2020 to 2021.