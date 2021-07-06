Crime concerns arise in West Little Rock neighborhood after recent shooting

Little Rock, Ark – Business owners in a West Little Rock neighborhood said they feel safe despite recent crime in the area.

Little Rock police responded to a shooting at the Westridge Place Apartments Monday night, where one person was shot outside their apartment.

Monday’s call to the apartment marked the 132nd for Little Rock police in the last year.

According to police documents, about 80 of the calls made to the apartment complex were minor disturbances. The other 50 were calls for theft, burglary, assault and one other shooting.

Business owners in the area said they see police cars around often. Justin Bulter owns a business on that road and said despite the shooting, he still feels safe. Bulter said shootings are going to happen and there are neighborhoods similar around the entire city.

“Little Rock is full of pockets. I mean it can literally go from block to block of no-fly zones,” Bulter said.

KARK 4 tried to speak to residents at the apartment complex but no one would comment on the crime.