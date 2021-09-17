Court documents claim suspect killed West Little Rock mother over breakup, shot child because ‘he did not want a witness’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Court documents released Friday are revealing grim details of the killing of a West Little Rock mother and child.

The probable cause statement filed by detectives with the Little Rock Police Department claims that the suspect in the case, Malcolm Ester, had been in a relationship with Shunterris Salter, who was found by her mother Wednesday afternoon after being shot and killed in her home in the 1800 block of Nichols Road along with her 8-year-old son Jamichael Petty Tuesday evening.

The document noted that Salter’s mother said she had heard from a family member that Petty had not gotten off of the bus after school Wednesday.

She told investigators that she tried to call her daughter but could not get an answer, so she went to her daughter’s home just after 3 p.m. to check on her grandson and found the door open with her daughter and grandson shot and killed inside.

Other family members told police that Ester and Salter had lived together in Eudora, Arkansas, before moving to Little Rock last year following an incident when Ester was shot. The family members also noted that Salter had split from Ester but that he had not taken it well and was “acting very childish.”

The detective then tried to connect with Ester, who originally said he was in Louisiana before then saying he was in Texas. He was finally questioned by police early Thursday morning.

During the interview, he said he started dating Salter in May of 2020 and admitted moving to Little Rock with her in November. Ester said he tried to support Salter but added that they began seeing other people.

Investigators say Ester then told them he had gone to Salter’s home Tuesday around 7 p.m. and at some point got into an argument with her. The argument became violent, and Ester said the two began fighting over a .38 caliber handgun.

The detectives said Ester admitted to shooting Salter twice in the head while her 8-year-old son was saying “No! Don’t do it Malcom.” At that point, the detectives claim Ester told them he told the boy, “I’m sorry,” before turning the weapon on the child.

The report stated that Ester told investigators he only fired once or twice because the boy, “got in the way trying to stop him and he did not want a witness.”

Officers reviewing the scene of the shooting noted that Salter was found killed in a front living room of the house, while her son was in a back bedroom. Police also said that they found four spent shell casings in that back room.

Detectives said Ester told them he left the home after the shootings, driving to Texas and telling police he threw the gun out of his truck somewhere on Interstate 30 along the way.

Ester appeared in court Friday morning and was not granted bond. He is currently in custody in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.