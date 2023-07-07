CONWAY, Ark. – Court documents are revealing more details in the case of a Conway man accused of killing his mother and then trying to convince friends and family that she had run away to Hawaii.

The probable cause statement filed by prosecutors against Raymond Martin Jr. outlined detectives’ investigation into the two-week search for his mother, Nancy Glover-Warren, and what the officers claimed was a months-long fraud attempting to make it appear that she had moved thousands of miles away, seemingly on a whim.

In fact, investigators claim, Martin choked his mother after an argument and hid her body in a freezer while he siphoned money from her accounts.

While the detectives’ inquiry into where Glover-Warren did not start until June 24, they said they learned that the woman had not spoken to anyone directly since April 17, when officers responded to a disturbance call just down the road from the home she lived at with both Martin and another adult child who had cognitive challenges.

During that call, officers reported finding Glover-Warren outside of the car and said Martin told them his mother was “acting erratic and had been drinking.” The officers added that Martin said Glover-Warren’s “mental health was declining due to a fall and multiple strokes.”

Family members said they next reached out on April 20 to inform Glover-Warren about the death in the family. Detectives said this was when the first message appeared to come from Glover-Warren and stated that she was on her way to Hawaii and would not go to the funeral.

The family said they thought it was odd for Glover-Warren to leave town with no warning and without lining up care for her adult child with needs, who Glover-Warren had cared for all of the child’s life.

It was after a failed attempt to make a video call with Glover-Warren on her birthday on June 24 that family members went to police, who went to the home in the 400 block of Zachary Trail to perform a welfare check.

Moments after officers arrived, family members said they received new text messages claiming to be from Glover-Warren in which she said she was angry the police were called and embarrassed that officers had talked to her neighbors.

Family members told detectives they then got a new series of messages claiming Glover Warren said she had spent her life caring for her family and that it was now her time to enjoy retirement. The messages also claimed Glover Warren had started a relationship with someone in Hawaii and that she was “very happy and carefree.”

Family members said they were also texted by Martin, who told them his mother was upset and claimed both he and Glover-Warren had spoken with officers, though the officer said there had not been contact with either at that point.

Police continued their investigation, talking with family members, friends and neighbors. Eventually, they were able to speak with Martin, who claimed he was staying with his adult sibling and that they made regular video calls with Glover-Warren.

Investigators said Martin went on to say Glover-Warren’s move to Hawaii was for her “mental health” and had been suggested by her doctor. The officers added that Martin told them it would be until January before they could speak to Glover-Warren over the phone.

The case seemed to break on July 5, when a friend showed a message to police that looked to have come from Glover-Warren. The friend had gotten a photo that the sender claimed was a beach in Hawaii, but detectives said they were able to determine it was a photo from a news article.

Officers said they requested all of the messages sent to family members from Glover-Warren. The family members noted that they had believed Glover-Warren had been in contact with police, based on Martin’s messages to them. Some also noted they had received messages about Glover-Warren attending a mid-May doctor’s appointment, though investigators learned the appointment had been canceled.

The officers were able to get a search warrant to track the location of Glover-Warren’s phone and trace it to the home on Zachary Trail. Detectives were also able to determine that social media posts made on Glover-Warren’s accounts claiming to be from Hawaii were also made at the home.

Investigators looked more at Martin’s activities and said he had withdrawn “a significant amount” of money from Glover-Warren’s accounts and even forged a $6,000 check in his mother’s name.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the home, where they found Martin and the other adult child. Martin was taken in for questioning while officers searched the home.

They soon found Glover-Warren’s body in an upright freezer in the garage, wrapped in a moving blanket with her hands bound by tape. Investigators noted that the frost accumulation on the body indicated that she had been in the freezer “for some time.”

The records show that Martin told detectives that he had a “troubled relationship” with his mother, who he claimed was suffering from dementia. He also told them he thought Glover-Warren was starting to get violent and call him derogatory names.

Detectives said Martin told them on the day his mother died she had pushed him down patio stairs and came at him with a knife before turning around to go back in the home.

The investigators said Martin told them he then grabbed his mother from behind and started choking her, keeping a tight grip even after she went unconscious until Glover-Warren was dead. Investigators said Martin told them he put a bag over his mother’s head because he was “unable to look at her because she had a single tear running down her cheek.”

Authorities said Martin told them he decided to clean out the freezer and put her inside, adding that he said he bound her hand and wrapped her in the blanket to make it easier to move the body.

Detectives said it appeared Glover-Warren was killed on April 19, saying Martin told them he came up with the Hawaii story after learning of the other family member’s death on April 20 and knowing his mother would have been expected to be there.

Officers said Martin also admitted to making large purchases with Glover-Warren’s debit card and making multiple cash withdrawals from ATMs, saying he planned on using the money to open a DJ business. Detective said he also said he did not come forward earlier because if he had there would be no money to pay for the home.

Martin is facing a number of felony charges in this case, including capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. He is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond.