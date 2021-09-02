Coroner: Hunter Brittain died from gunshot wounds to the neck and arm

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Investigators are now releasing more details of a deadly shooting involving a Lonoke County deputy that left a 17-year-old dead.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office reports that Hunter Brittain died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm.

The teen was pronounced dead less than an hour after the initial 911 call was made in the early morning hours of June 23.

According to the report, Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sergeant Michael Davis conducted a traffic stop on Arkansas 89 and Tower Road.

In the report, Davis claims Brittain he got out of his vehicle, “got something out of the back” and then approached Davis. That was when, according to the report, the deputy fired his weapon.

Davis was fired from the department following the shooting. Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said that Davis violated department policy by only activating his body cam after the shooting had happened and not at the beginning of the traffic stop.

A special prosecutor is still looking at the investigative file to see if any charges will be filed.

In the aftermath of Brittain’s death, his family has worked to bring awareness to address concerns with policing in the United States.

The family recently joined others in Washington to meet with federal lawmakers to discuss the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.