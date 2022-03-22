CONWAY, Ark – A woman in Conway is calling for added security at city parks after her and several other cars are broken into.

Jennie McNulty says she was at Gatlin Park in Conway last week with her children. She says when they pulled up, she grabbed her phone, keys, and locked the car.

“I was trying to get them unbuckled and making sure they had water and a snack.],” McNulty said.

McNulty then admitted that in the midst of chaos, she left her purse in the car. When she came back, she says her passenger window was shattered and her purse, along with credit and debit cards were stolen.

“The park was completely full that day, it was 3 o’clock, cars everywhere, people everywhere, it was crazy to me that nobody saw anything,” McNulty said.

McNulty says she has had several people reach out to her after the incident, claiming similar stories.

“I’ve gotten quite a few messages from people saying this has happened in multiple parks here in Conway to them in recent months,” McNulty stated.

The Conway Police Department confirmed at least 3 break-ins at local parks in the last two weeks. Conway Police PIO Lacey Kanipe says two break-ins occurred in the same day within an hour of each other.

“Public parks, school zones, really any city parking lot is kind of a hot spot for this opportunity,” Kanipe explained.

Kanipe says this is because typically, people will leave items in the car out of accessibility.

“Individuals know this because they do the same sort of things when they go out,” Kanipe stated.

McNulty says her cards stolen have been used in Benton, Little Rock and Russellville.

She says there are no cameras at the park and without them, finding the culprits will take some time.

“In finding out that this has been happening a lot to a lot of different people in multiple parks in our city and I’ve never heard about it,” McNulty said. “I feel like there needs to be more information out there so people can do more to protect themselves or its more front of mind.”

McNulty says she’s now calling on the city to install cameras and signs reminding people to take valuables with them.

Our station has reached out to the City of Conway. They say they are aware of the issue and have plans to install cameras in a way that police, dispatch and parks can view it.

The City also issued us this statement in response to the recent break-ins:

“There have been reports of vehicles being broken into at Gatlin and Laurel Parks in Conway, and at the City College’s Baseball park on Siebenmorgen. The parking lots at these locations can be prime targets for thieves as we are more likely to leave valuables in the car while we walk, exercise, or watch the kids play. We are also more likely to consider these places “safe” due to the time of day and number of people typically present. As a safety precaution, when you visit these facilities, place any valuables (such as a purse, wallet, or laptop) under a seat or in the trunk, and lock all the doors. A little prevention can go a long way.” – City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder