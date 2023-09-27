CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department is sounding a warning after reports of a scam in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, owners of missing pets are receiving calls from people who claim to be with the city’s Animal Control Unit. The caller then tells the pet owner they owe money for veterinary care while their missing animal was housed at the facility.

An animal control unit spokesperson said they thought the caller was getting the names and phone numbers from the Arkansas Lost and Found Pet Network.

Conway police are asking that anyone who feels they have been taken in by this scam to contact the department at 501-450-6120.

The animal control unit states that if anyone feels their pet is in its care to call 501-450-6160, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.