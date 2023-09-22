CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway say the subject of a Friday morning manhunt that led them to warn residents to stay inside their homes is now in custody.

Around 1:15 p.m. officials with the Conway Police Department said Josh Johnson was in police custody.

Department officials said officers were responding to a call about a domestic situation in the Quail Creek Subdivision on Old Highway 25 Friday morning when Johnson fled the scene.

Police started to search the area surrounding the neighborhood, even deploying the department’s K-9 unit to assist with the search.

People are being turned off at the intersection of Caxton Gap Rd. & Old HWY 25. @ConwayPolice say they received the initial call at 9:32. Officers immediately responded. Old Hwy 25 is completely shut down to Beaverfork Park. This is the subdivision people can’t enter. #UPDATE… pic.twitter.com/cdtTMU1ZkE — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) September 22, 2023

Authorities had warned residents to stay inside their homes during the search and not approach Johnson, as police believed he was armed with a knife.

There is no word at this time as to what charges, if any, Johnson could be facing in connection to this incident.