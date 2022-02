CONWAY, Ark. — One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Conway.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police report being called to shots fired at the intersection of Neal and Garland Street.

There they found the injured person, who was rushed to a local hospital, but died a short time later.

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact Conway police.