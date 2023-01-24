CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have arrested a second man in connection with a weekend double homicide investigation.

Officials with Conway Police Department announced that they arrested 18-year-old Kaylon Nykai Ravine in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday.

Conway police had reported a deadly shooting of two victims at the 1800 block of Lucille Street on Saturday. One victim was dead at the scene and the second had been transported to the hospital but died of their wounds.

Police arrested 19-year-old Deshaun Jones on Monday in connection with the shooting.

Jones and Ravine are both facing two charges of felony capital murder. Officials said they are both being held without bond pending their first court appearance.

Police have not released the victims’ names and additional information. Authorities said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Conway police at 501-450-6130 and refer to incident number 23-0103356.