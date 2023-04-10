CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway said a man is in custody in connection to a Sunday shooting that left one person dead.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Davis Street just after 12:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital where the victim later died from their injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers said they took 52-year-old Paul Fowler into custody in relation to the shooting.

Fowler was later booked into the Faulkner County jail, and police officials say he faces a charge of second-degree murder.

CPD officials said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.