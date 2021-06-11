Conway police investigating Thursday night shooting at convenience store

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at a convenience store that left one person injured.

According to investigators, there was an altercation outside of Horton’s on Harkrider Street around 10:22 p.m. where the victim was struck in the left arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries which were found to be non-life threatening.

Officers say the victim and the suspect knew one another and there had been issues between them in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.

