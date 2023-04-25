CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened at a sports complex Monday.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said the incident happened at the Don Owen Sports Complex on Lower Ridge Road.

Police said that two people fired shots at each other and fled the scene before officers arrived. Police also said that this was not an active shooter incident.

City officials are scheduled to give an update on the incident at 11 a.m. at the Conway City Hall. A live stream will be available in the player above.