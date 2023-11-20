CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway said they are investigating a Monday morning shooting that involved an officer.

Detectives with the Conway Police Department are working with the Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting, which happened in the 3700 block of Highway 64 West.

There is no word at this time who was injured in this shooting, if there was more than one person injured or the extent of the injuries tied to this shooting.

Officials with the Conway PD said there is expected to be an increased police presence in the area of the shooting as the investigation continues.

There was a home in the search area surrounded by crime scene tape that seemed to be the focus of the investigation. Officers with the Conway Police Department said ASP agents were taking the lead on the investigation.

#Happeningnow We’re on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway. Right now, we can see heavy police presence and caution tape wrapped around this home. We’ve been seeing police go in and out of the home since we’ve been here. We have spoken to the Conway… https://t.co/uGj9mkeZcI pic.twitter.com/Bi76ZIS86U — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) November 20, 2023

CPD officials said that they believed there was no longer any threat to the public tied to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.