CONWAY, Ark. – City officials in Conway said two people believed to have been involved in a fight outside of a local entertainment venue over the weekend have been arrested.

A city spokesperson said one woman, who has not yet been identified, faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Late Monday afternoon, another man, identified in court records as 53-year-old Chucky Don Hartwick of Heber Springs, turned himself into authorities. A warrant for Hartwick’s arrest notes he is facing one count of felony battery and four counts of felony aggravated assault.

The arrests stem from an altercation caught on video where two white adults can be seen engaged in a verbal altercation with a group of Black teens that turned physical. The adults can be heard in the video using racial slurs seemingly directed at the teens.

Video shows police responding to scene Saturday, though no arrests were made at that time.

The altercation quickly became a hotly debated topic in Conway. The NAACP of Faulkner County announced that they will be having an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss the incident. That event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the McGee Center.

A second meeting focused on the fight is also happening Monday, with Mayor Bart Castleberry and Conway Police Department Interim Chief Chris Harris expected to attend.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.