CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Willow Street in Conway.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual suffering from three gunshot wounds. The victim is currently in a stable condition.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Conway Police Department arrested Rafael Johnson, 36, in connection with the shooting.

Johnson is facing a charge of first-degree battery.