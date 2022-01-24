Conway police arrest Oregon man on charges of attempted rape, child porn, internet stalking

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway said Monday that they had arrested a man from Oregon who they said planned to take a child out of state after grooming them online.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Justin Devan Griffith of Portland, now faces multiple felony charges, including attempted rape, internet stalking of a child, sexually grooming a child and 100 counts of computer child pornography.

According to the Conway Police Department, detectives learned of a conversation between Griffith and the child, and after investigating the matter, they determined he was planning to take the child out of the state.

The detectives continued their investigation, assisted by the Arkansas State Police, the FBI and the Portland Police Bureau. According to department officials, when Griffith arrived in Conway to meet with the child, he was arrested by police.

Department officials said the investigation in the case is ongoing. They also said that they hoped this kind of incident would serve as a reminder for parents to talk with their children about online activity and internet safety.