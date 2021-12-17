Conway police arrest man in connection to Wednesday shooting leaving one injured

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said they arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left one injured.

According to the Conway Police Department, officers said they were originally dispatched to the 2800 block of Dave Ward Drive in reference to a shots fired call, but after arriving on the scene, officers said they discovered a victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the back.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they arrested Deshawn Carter Thursday for his involvement in the shooting.

Police said that Carter is facing charges of first-degree battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.