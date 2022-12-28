CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.

According to the Conway Police Department, the individuals pictured below are accused of stealing someone’s wallet while at the Cinemark Towne Centre and XD.

Police said the individuals were later seen at Target where they spent thousands of dollars on store items with one of the credit cards.

Officials with the CPD also noted that they were seen entering the white pickup truck pictured below.

The Conway Police Department is asking anyone with information on the individuals’ identity to contact detectives at 501-450-6130.