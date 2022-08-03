CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said three people are facing felony charges after being arrested in a motel drug sting.

According to the Conway Police Department, officers responded to The Skyline Inn Motel on the night of July 28. After arriving, police said they arrested Jennifer Kerek, Deanzell Baker and Lonnie Barnes for their involvement in illegally distributing narcotics.

Court records state that Baker was in a separate room while Kerek and Barnes were in another.

During the seize, police said they found about 658 grams of methamphetamine, 402 grams of THC gummies, 237 grams of marijuana and two grams of a counterfeit substance.

Officers said they also seized 3 methamphetamine syringes, 2 methamphetamine pipes, $4,544 in cash and a stolen handgun.

Kerek, Baker and Barnes are facing multiple felony charges including trafficking controlled substance, theft and possession of paraphernalia.