CONWAY, Ark – A person is dead and a community in disbelief after an early Saturday morning shooting in Conway.

Conway Police were called to The Stone Ridge at Conway apartment complex in the early morning hours Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a person on the ground. That individual had been shot and killed.

“Nobody wants that in their community, no one wants something like that to happen,” said neighbor Candice McPherson.

McPherson says she was on her way to a conference Saturday morning when she notice police cars at the apartment complex down the road.

“I wasn’t really sure if something might be going on but I had no idea there had been a homicide,” said McPherson.

Conway Police say this is the first homicide of the year. According to reports the city reported zero in 2021 and three in 2020.

“It’s very shocking,” said neighbor Brandi Henson.

Henson has five children at home and says she was surprised to hear about the homicide because the neighborhood is usually quiet.

“It’s kind of scary that it’s close to the neighborhood where the kids go out and play,” Henson said.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting.

They have not yet released a victim’s name or a possible suspect.