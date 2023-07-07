CONWAY, Ark. – People in one Conway Neighborhood are in disbelief after police arrested a man, they said killed his mother and then claimed to her friends that she was traveling in Hawaii.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said 49-year-old Raymond Martin Jr. is facing multiple charges including murder and fraud in the case of 68-year-old Nancy Glover-Warren.

Shawn Allen is one of Glover-Warren’s neighbors; she says she is in disbelief about what happened.

“We were pretty shocked we all of sudden saw several vehicles coming in plus a SWAT vehicle and they pulled up in front of the house on Thursday,” Allen said. “They did breach the door. SWAT did they did and put a guy in handcuffs.”

Allen went on to say that Glover-Warren was always a kind person when they spoke.

“We had just met her a couple of times just passing in the street, she was very pleasant, chatty, really nice,” Allen said.

Department officials said officers were first tipped off to the situation on June 24, when they were requested by other family members to perform a welfare check on Nancy Glover-Warren, Martin’s mother.

“My biggest disbelief was how long a period had gone by and how many welfare checks had been taken and how many calls in stuff,” Allen said.

The family members told police the only contact they had with Glover-Warren since April was via text messages, adding that those messages claimed Glover-Warren had gone to Hawaii.

Officers were dispatched to the home where both Glover-Warren and Martin lived on Zachary Trail but could not find anyone there. After leaving the home, the officers were contacted again by the family, who said they had gotten more texts from Glover-Warren.

The officers said they were able to make contact with Martin. While questioning him, the officers said he claimed to talk to his mother weekly. The officers also noted that social media accounts with Glover-Warren’s name made posts suggesting the woman was in Hawaii.

Then, on Wednesday, officers were contacted by a friend of Glover-Warren saying she got a text from the woman that included a photo of a beach where the message said Glover-Warren was.

When reviewing the photo, investigators said they determined it was actually sourced from Google, leading CPD detectives to obtain a search warrant for Glover-Warren’s home.

Detectives served the warrant Thursday and found the remains of Glover-Warren while searching the home. Martin was arrested and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. He is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

According to the affidavit, the family says Martin and Glover-Warren did not get along.

Allen says a part of her shock was how weeks went by and no one saw Glover-Warren.

“How long do you have to go before somebody says wow somebody needs to tell me where the woman is, especially the people living in the house,” Allen said.

Martin made his first appearance in district court Friday where he was given no bond and the case is said to be under a 30-day review.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.