CONWAY, Ark. – For seven years the family of Terry Credit and Conway police have been searching for the answer to one question: who killed him? But on the anniversary day of his killing, the clues feel just as far away as the day he died.

At this point, both groups say it’s going to take someone who’s been holding onto information to spill it for justice to be served. Even though no one is coming forward, it is not stopping them from asking year after year.

“It’s not fair that y’all took his life and y’all still out living your best life, and we have to go out to the cemetery to see him, and all we see is a headstone with his name on it,” Victoria Credit said.

For 2,555 days, Victoria has been without her brother. Seven years after he was killed, more days have passed than dollars in the $2,500 award for information leading to an arrest in his case.

On Aug. 17, 2016, people living on East Robins Street in the Oakwood Village mobile home community told police they heard gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Terry Credit was found dead, shot twice with his front door wide open.

“The first grazed hit his foot. The second shot hit him in the chest,” Victoria described. “They rocked our world. Like they literally rocked our world when they took his life.”

Neighbors at the time said they saw several people speeding away in a dark car, but that’s the best description authorities have of the vehicle and people involved.

Conway Police Department Public Information Office Lacey Kanipe said eyewitness accounts and those who anonymously provide tips are still key to many cases even with the information-gathering methods they have.

“Someone knows something,” Kanipe said. “They simply need to come forward with that information so that we can provide closure to Terry Credit’s family and make an arrest in this case.”

She said there are no new leads but some evidence has been resubmitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab within the past two years “to utilize new technology in hopes of identifying a suspect.”

Victoria Credit said four detectives have led the investigation over the years, and every time it feels like her brother’s life is being shuffled. Sharing his story isn’t always easy, especially a couple of years ago.

“I gave up and he (Terry) came to me in a dream and he was like, ‘Are you quitting? Are you done fighting?’” Victoria said.

But for their siblings, parents, Terry’s grandson and his daughter, the family will keep sharing his name and his face until someone’s conscience brings the truth from the grave.

“Put yourself in our shoes, the fact that we’ve had to go seven years without him,” Victoria said. “Somebody took his life, and if you know something just do the right thing.”

The Conway Police Department has partnered with Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers to offer a $2,500 reward in hopes that anyone with information will come forward. Tips can may remain anonymous.

Authorities said tips can be left with CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130 in reference to Incident 16-09558. Those with information may also reach out to Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477.