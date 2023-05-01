CONWAY, Ark. – It’s been a long five years for one Conway family who is still calling for justice after their loved one was shot and killed.

The family of 18-year-old Jody Loring says despite having limited answers they’re not giving up hope in this case. According to the Conway Police Department, on May 24, 2018, Loring was shot to death in his car outside his girlfriend’s home on Donaghey Avenue at around 1 a.m.

As the anniversary of his death approaches this year, his older sister Xonia Zachry said she and her family will continue to try to seek justice for Loring no matter what. Zachry said she remembers how she felt when she heard he was killed.

“It just felt like my world had shattered,” Zachry said.

Witnesses told detectives that Loring went outside and gunshots were heard, followed by the sound of a car leaving the scene.

Investigators said witnesses were not able to give a suspect or car description.

As the years have gone by, Zachry says Loring’s case remains open, but she feels that have not received many answers regarding it.

“They think they have leads but we really don’t know,” Zachry stated.

Zachry said her and her family are still searching for the person responsible.

“It’s really stressful just not knowing you’re walking around every day, and you could be walking next to the person that took his life,” Zachry said.

Zachry said she kept her brother’s high school cap and gown as it holds important value, since he was killed 4 days after graduating from Conway High School. She also said his death is harder to deal with because he was a father to a 3-month-old baby boy when he died. Knowing his son will most likely not remember Loring, she said her family tries to share as many pictures and memories about him as possible.

“He was funny, loving, and real caring,” Zachry said.

Zachry hopes someone will speak up to help them and the police department discover who is responsible for the death of her brother.

“Just speak up, don’t be afraid because you deserve justice. He really does,” Zachry said.

KARK has reached out to the Conway Police Department multiple times, but no word yet concerning an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 450-6130 and reference Incident 18-05747. You can remain anonymous.

Loring’s family says there is a $2,500 reward for information.