MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A convicted child rapist who escaped from an Arkansas prison work detail a year ago and allegedly made his way across the Mississippi River on a jet ski was captured Tuesday.

Samuel Hartman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Lewisburg, West Virginia, the U.S. Marshals office in Little Rock said.

Three other people who were believed to have been with him or aided in his escape were also taken into custody: Misty Hartman, Linda White and Rodney Trent, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said.

Image released by Arkansas Department of Corrections

Hartman was serving life in prison at the East Arkansas regional unit at Brickeys for the rape of a 9-year-old child when he escaped in August 2022.

Authorities say Hartman had help from two women. Investigators in Mississippi said a farmer found jet skis, a cell phone and a set of keys at a boat ramp in Tunica County.

This story will be updated.