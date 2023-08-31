MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Samuel Hartman, the convicted rapist who escaped from an Arkansas prison a year ago, and his alleged accomplices have been returned to Arkansas after being captured in West Virginia.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the aircraft holding Samuel Hartman, his wife Misty Hartman and his mother Linda White landed in east Arkansas Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m.

Samuel was returned to the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The two women were taken to Woodruff County Jail.

Samuel Hartman, his wife Misty Hartman (left) and his mother Linda White (right)

Hartman was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison for the rape of a 14-year-old girl, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

He was serving his sentence at the East Arkansas regional unit at Brickeys when he escaped from a work detail in a field near the facility in August 2022.

The marshals service said Hartman’s wife and mother drove up to the work detail near the prison in a pickup on Aug. 12, 2022, and fired several shots toward officers as Hartman got in the truck.

They were pursued to the Mississippi River, where they had two jet skis staged. The trio made their way to Tunica County, Mississippi and escaped.