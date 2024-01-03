STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Community members in Stone County are mourning the loss of a deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty, while the man accused of shooting waits in jail.

Officials with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Justin Smith was called to a home on Sawmill Road Tuesday night to serve a warrant for misdemeanor terroristic threatening.

According to preliminary evidence from Arkansas State Police investigators, Smith was trying to arrest 52-year-old Clinton Hefton when Hefton shot the deputy, who was later found by other officers and died from his injuries.

The news of Smith’s death coming while on duty shocked many in the small rural Arkansas county. In a county of just over 12,000, the loss of Smith hits close to home.

“There’s so much stuff going on in the world today,” Stone County Judge Stacey Avey said. “It’s hard to comprehend that people would do this for serving a warrant.”

Dozens lined the streets of downtown Mountain View Wednesday to pay their respects to the deputy gone too soon.

“He was a very good officer,” Avey recalled. “Always done his job, loved his job.”

The sheriff’s office placed a patrol car outside the courthouse where people could pay their respects. Many came by Wednesday to drop off flowers and share stories of Smith and his work in Stone County.

“People who do this line of work, they do it because they love it,” Avey said. “They love their community, and they want to make a better place for us to live, and that’s what Justin was doing.”

Hefton was taken into custody Tuesday night after a standoff with authorities. It was taken to the Cleburne County jail where he is being held without bond. According to Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, Hefton is facing a charge of capital murder.