LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After several shootings Monday, including two at the same apartment complex, community members said they hope leaders come together to address shootings in the city.

The apartment shootings happened at the Big Country Chateau on the corner of University and Colonel Glenn. The early-morning incident left one man dead and a woman injured. An afternoon shooting left a man in critical condition.

“If they have officers assigned to just ride that area, it would deter a lot of violence that’s over there,” said Pastor Chris Carrigan, who used to work in that area. “You really have some good people over there.”

Carrigan said he survived a shooting two years ago near those apartments. Police records show it’s an active area.

Carrigan said he wants to see more patrols in the area and attention to solving systemic issues like rent and housing.

“Our leaders need to come together,” Carrigan said.