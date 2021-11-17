Community leaders call for change after deadly shootings Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock community is calling for change after two people are killed on a violent night Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate two deadly shootings that left a young mother and a teen dead. The shootings happening within miles of each other.

“This is getting old. This is getting very old,” said Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Tuesday’s homicides make 57 in Little Rock this year. 2021 is now on track to be one of the deadliest years in the city since the 1990s.

In 1993, 76 homicides were reported. Leaders say if something isn’t done now, numbers will continue to climb.

“Our children have not really been taught how to love themselves and love others,” said Love, Let Our Violence End Executive Director Robert Holt.

Community leaders like Holt say change starts within the neighborhoods. He says there are plenty of after-school programs but kids aren’t going to them.

“There’s boys and girls clubs, there’s also sorts of programs churches have, and there’s other after-school programs,” said Holt.

Holt says instead, the community must go out and meet kids where they are just like they did after the violent spike in the ’90s.

“We would go in at 2-3 a.m. at night into the parks where they were and we would start building a relationship with those kids,” said Holt.

Holt says kids need the right mentors and a community to rely on. He says he believes if everyone gets on board to make changes, the violence will slow down.

Police are continuing the investigation of both deadly shootings Tuesday. They are asking for the public’s help to identify a jeep they believe may have been involved in both homicides.

Police describe the car as a 2000’s Jeep Liberty with a damaged rear window possibly covered by black plastic.