LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — After Little Rock experienced at least six shootings in a three-day span, some community members called on the city to resume funding an intervention program that closed in 2016 after 28 years.

Two shootings Monday claimed no deaths, but a Friday shooting on University Ave. left one person dead. Others were injured in shootings Sunday, including an infant, according to Little Rock Police.

“You can’t police yourself out of it, but you’ve got to be more proactive, though,” said Rev. Benny Johnson, a community anti-violence advocate.

Johnson said a program that ran for nearly three decades, the New Futures for Youth organization, should return to help stop these shootings before they happen. The city decided to stop partially funding it in 2016, and other funding sources followed suit. The group lost nearly $70,000 in funding by its final year, according to records.

“[People considering shooting somebody] would come to New Futures before they’d go to anybody else, and the program was very effective,” Johnson said.



Ken Richardson serves on the City Board of Directors. Previously, he served in various capacities for New Futures, and he said the group sent people into crime-heavy areas to stay abreast of any potential squabbles. These workers would intervene in whatever way necessary, and by knowing what might happen, the group prevented some tragedies.

“We would have coordinators out in the streets,” Richardson said. “If we saw something like [the shootings over the weekend] happen, we would know who the key players were, who we need to engage or talk to.”

Richardson said once the money stopped coming in, the work halted completely. In some instances, people campaigning to stop violence have a political or monetary interest in keeping it afloat, Richardson said, whereas New Futures took that element out of it.

“The funders said, ‘We’re not going to fund this program anymore,'” Richardson said. “Then we took the people we had out of the community who were doing the work.”

Johnson said groups like his own work to tackle violence, but New Futures built a structure in its nearly three decades of existence that made it effective. He said this could be the right time to bring it back.

“I want to look the city board in the face right now and tell you to fund this program again,” Johnson said.