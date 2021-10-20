Clerk shot at West Memphis gas station

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning at a gas station and found one woman in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds.



West Memphis Police responded to the Shell Station on North Service Road at 4:30 a.m.

Police said the store clerk was shot multiple times, and was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The suspect is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Photos are below.





Details are still coming in, but West Memphis Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact the Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at (870) 732-4444.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.