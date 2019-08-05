Clerk beaten in Little Rock store robbery, police say

Police say the suspect tried to leave without paying and the security system locked the doors before she could leave

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman is jailed on a robbery charge after police say she tried to leave a local lingerie shop without paying for merchandise and the security system automatically locked her inside.

A Little Rock Police Department report states the suspect also tried to jump over the counter and then hit the clerk in the face and head. Police say she also pulled out some of the clerk’s hair. The clerk was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Seductions store on Cantrell Road.

Police say the suspect gave officers multiple names but she was later identified as Kennedy Jones, 21.

The report notes that Jones also took the clerk’s cell phone and tried to call 911.

Jones is charged with robbery of a business, obstruction of governmental operations and interfering with emergency communications.