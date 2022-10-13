CLEBURNE CO., Ark. – Authorities in Cleburne County said a 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting death.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown announced in a statement Thursday afternoon that Roy Newman faces felony charges of second-degree murder and committing a terroristic act following an investigation into the death of 38-year-old Cody Reynolds of Pangburn.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, deputies were dispatched to Newman’s address on Hiram Road on Sept. 23 after he called about someone driving through a fence and his field.

The affidavit states that a second call from Newman asked for an ambulance to be dispatched because he had fired a weapon at the driver of the vehicle, identified in the document as Reynolds.

The sheriff noted that after they arrived on the scene deputies started to treat Reynolds, who was then taken by helicopter to UAMS. He died on Sept. 26 from his injuries.

The affidavit states that when questioned by investigators, Roy said that after calling 911 he drove to the road by where he claimed Reynolds had gone through the fence and tried to block in Reynolds’ vehicle.

Roy claimed he first fired a warning shot from inside his own vehicle, then approached Reynold’s vehicle from the passenger side. That was when he said he told Reynold to shut his vehicle off. Roy said Reynolds didn’t and at that point Roy said he shot at the ignition and then shot again, hitting Reynolds.

After an investigation by detectives with the sheriff’s office, the case file was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in late September, the sheriff stated. After a review of the case file, a warrant was issued for Newman on Oct. 11.

Newman turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 13. He is currently being held in the Cleburne County Jail on a $75,000 bond.