CLEBURNE CO., Ark. – A Quitman, Arkansas, martial arts instructor is facing charges of rape and sexual assault of children after his Thursday arrest.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown released a statement Friday stating that 57-year-old Scott Linn had been jailed on the charges after a search warrant was executed on his home. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The sheriff’s release stated that the charges filed Thursday were based on two separate victims. Investigators believe other victims may not yet have come forward.

The arrest resulted from a one-year investigation. The release stated that the search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s office, Quitman Police and Heber Springs SWAT. The search warrant encompassed Linn’s home and business, and several electronic devices were seized.

Brown confirmed that Linn is a martial arts instructor in Quitman.

Online court records show Linn is charged with rape of a person under 14 years old and sexual assault by someone in a position of authority over kindergarten through 12th-grade children.

If anyone has information or wishes to speak with an investigator in this matter, call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division at 501-362-8143.