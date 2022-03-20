DUMAS, Ark. – In a city of just over 5,000, a hyper-violent act like this has sent the whole community into shock. But from a prayer vigil held in a city leaders front yard, to signs held by a pair of neighbors, people are just starting to heal.

For many, it’s all they can do, pray and come together after their community threatened to tear apart.

“The June 8 flood did not destroy us. The 2007 tornado did not destroy us. And that terroristic act committed at Hood-Nic yesterday will not destroy us.”

A vigil held at Dumas city councilwoman Amber Madison’s home was one outlet for grief. A much different sound than the volley of gunshots that pierced the air Saturday.

“Everybody that you know was affected by it yesterday, it hurt us all because everybody knows everybody.” Khanesha K was the mc that night.

Host of the yearly “Hood-Nic” festival held in this once crowded parking lot. She says the prayers help a little – but the healing will take time.

“You can’t walk away from that normal, like you’re going to be traumatized, you’re going to be affected by it.”

Across town, a different show of support; written words instead of spoken,

“This is really hurting and we just want the people in our community to know that we are out here to support them.”

Marcus Croom has seen violence before, working with “street mentors of Dumas” to teach kids a new way, he says the impact of the shooting has lasting consequences. “All night people were up, people are crying and grieving.”

Even for those who weren’t there when the shots rang out. “I was devastated.”

Onie norman stopped by earlier in the night. She’s lived here nearly all her life – and doesn’t want the violence to taint the town she loves. “We are not what happened with this. We are not that. We are bigger than that.”

For her, the true message of dumas needs to shine through, the city will survive as it always has, one day at a time. “We want what everybody else wants: an opportunity to do well.”