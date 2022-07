Chromebooks are a great bargain if you’re always online, but since they utilize cloud storage, their offline functionality is severely limited.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officials with the Cutter Morning Star School District say they have had several Chromebooks stolen from their campus.

According to school leaders, the equipment is being sold in the community under the pretense that the district is giving them away.

Leaders say the Chromebooks are locked and will not be able to be accessed.

Anyone with information about the Chromebooks is asked to contact authorities.