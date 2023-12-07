LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fear, the apathy, and the in-between all being felt by children in Little Rock after a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were shot and killed in the city Sunday.

At the Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club teens in the 13 to 18-year-old group spoke with KARK 4 News about what they say they often don’t discuss with their peers, the violence, about what’s being done and what can be done.

When she was just one year old, 11-year-old Emily Dugger’s life was forever changed.

“It hurts because my dad actually died from a gun,” Dugger shared.

Just a few months ago, 16-year-old Samantha Robinson witnessed the same thing happen to someone else.

“You could see the ambulance, and they would just cover the body, and you were just like, ‘What happened?’ And you remember, ‘Oh yeah they got shot,’” Robinson said.

“My life I just move on. Maybe it’s just because I’ve gotten used to it. I’ve heard it my entire life,” she admitted.

William Gonzalez is 15 years old. He said he hears gunshots from his home often, and 14-year-old Chase Darmon has heard them just next door.

“It was a drive-by. We were just watching a movie, and we heard shots,” Darmon said. “I was scared.”

Of the 57 homicides the Little Rock Police Department has investigated so far this year, they say seven of them have had victims 18 years old or younger. Most recently, it was 13-year-old Donta Gurley and 14-year-old Naqualo Smith.

“I’m shocked,” Gonzalez said. “Maybe if the parents were more careful and told the kids what to do and what is bad and what is good it probably wouldn’t be this bad.”

The kids said even though the shots and sirens are common, it’s not something they often talk about amongst themselves. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas do incorporate values and conflict resolution while providing a safe place to be among each other in peace.

When they go home, though, the cycle continues. Some even wonder if anything could happen to stop it.

“America failed,” Robinson said. “If there was more gun regulation, if there was just more empathy and care for the people, maybe we wouldn’t be like this.”

The City of Little Rock and Mayor Frank Scott Junior’s office are working to reduce crime. Just a few months ago they launched the 13-member public safety commission that will work on solutions for violent crimes.

The Commission will be tasked with finding strategies to prevent crime. Those positions have not been filled yet but will include citizens, city leaders, and representatives from the police department.