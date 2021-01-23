Child and Mother being searched for after fire set in Jonesboro convenience store

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Jonesboro Fire Marshalls Office is needing help to identify a juvenile who set a chip display at a conveniance store on fire.

Investigators say the incident happened on Saturday morning around 7:30 at the Southern Chef on Caraway Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the child setting the fire. Soon after, a customer was able to put out the blaze using soda and water.

If you have any information call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.

Fire investigators are hopeful that either the child or the mother can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.