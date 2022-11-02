BEBEE, Ark. – A series of charges have been filed against a Beebe woman who crashed through barricades and then a crowd at a community Halloween event.

Jordyn Leigh Gray has been held in the White County Detention Center since her Oct. 31 arrest. Records show the 19-year-old woman has been charged with first offense driving while intoxicated – drugs, first offense, resisting arrest, crossing median, reckless driving, multiple counts of aggravated assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and an out-of-town warrant.

The total bond amount listed for the charges is $78,505.

Beebe Police Department representatives claim that Gray drove a car into a crowd at a well-attended Beebe trunk-or-treat outdoor event on the city’s Main Street.

Witnesses reported that Gray crashed through barricades at about 6 p.m. and then toward the gathering crowd at high speed. Witnesses go on to claim that when Gray got out of her car after it stalled she threatened to taze a man and then ran when police arrived.

No injuries to any bystanders were reported.

Police subdued Gray after a brief foot chase and took her into custody.

Court records show warrants for a Jordyn Leigh Gray for speeding in Faulkner County on June 14. A failure to appear charge was added to the speeding charge in August.

Beebe police representatives said in a Facebook post that future trunk-or-treat events would be barricaded by 18-wheelers. The city’s chamber of commerce shows that the event was successful and well-received.