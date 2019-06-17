Chambers family seeks death penalty in son’s murder case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who says his son was targeted for murder wants the suspect arrested for the crime to face the death penalty.

Police arrested Leonard Piggee for the killing of Jeremy Chambers last week.

Piggee is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Robert Chambers says Piggee threatened to kill his son months ago and made good on that threat.

He wants justice carried out to the fullest extent.

“We believe the charge should be upgraded to capital murder, making Leonard piggee eligible for the death penalty. it is my opinion Leonard Piggee needs to die by lethal injection.”

Overall, Chambers asks where is the community outcry following his son’s murder along with the murder of three women last week.

He plans to meet with the prosecuting attorney to discuss upgrading the charges in his son’s death.