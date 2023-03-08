LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A central Arkansas man will spend 25 years in federal prison after his Wednesday sentencing.

The Eastern District of Arkansas Office of the United States Attorney said 26-year-old Jakob Brown of Bigelow, Arkansas, was sentenced for producing child pornography. The crime came to light when the Conway Police Department received a complaint in April 2020 about a man using Facebook and Snapchat to harass and extort a woman.

Investigators found that Brown, a registered sex offender after a 2019 incident, had been harassing the woman. CPD arrested him and his cell phone was seized.

Investigators found 18 videos and 37 images on Brown’s phone of child sexual abuse material. Several of the videos show 4-to-5-year-old females performing sex acts, officials said.

The FBI then obtained a search warrant for Brown’s Snapchat accounts and found he had been conversing with female minors beginning in February 2020. In some conversations he offered the minors money for sexually explicit videos.

Investigators found an explicit 35-second video on Brown’s phone as a result of one of these conversations.

Brown was indicted in December 2020 and pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in June 2020. In addition to the 25-year prison term he was assigned 20 years of supervised release.

The federal prison system has no parole.