Capitol breach invader of Pelosi’s office pleads not guilty

Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested in Arkansas after he was photographed sitting in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during riots at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photos: Washington County Sheriff’s Office and SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from the breach.

Richard Barnett was arraigned Friday in federal court on seven counts from the Jan. 6 riot, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct. His next hearing in his case is March 4.

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old man was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.