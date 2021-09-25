Cannon family says they were denied closure by not being told about Worthen sentencing

CAMDEN, Ark – A Camden family says they didn’t get the closure they deserved after being absent from a courtroom where their daughter’s murderer pleaded guilty.

Jory Worthen plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Monday morning.

He was convicted of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon.

Worthen was on the run for more than a year and was eventually arrested in California in October 2020.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Cannon family says they were not in the courtroom Monday because they didn’t know about it. Now the family says they didn’t get the closure they deserved.

“No one was in the courtroom for Alyssa and Braydon, nobody,” said Alyssa’s mother Angela. “They don’t have voice anymore and it’s up to me to be their voice.”

Cannon says she received a phone call Monday morning from the case’s lead detective after the sentencing was over. Cannon said she was unaware it was even happening.

“I immediately started crying,” Cannon said.

Cannon says the court date was moved up and she wasn’t told about it.

“I just feel like the attorney should have called me and made sure you know this happened so fast. I wanted to make sure you knew,” Cannon said.

Cannon says she didn’t get the closure she needed and now is asking for a special court session.

“It’s not going to change anything, I know that. It’s not going to bring them back but it’s something I needed to do as part of my healing process,” said Cannon.

The president of the Victims Rights Reform Council released a statement to us saying the courts actions violated the Arkansas Victim’s Rights Law.

In it the president says, “The victim’s advocate should have provided notification to the family” and failure to do so is “a travesty.”

“I really needed that closure,” Cannon said.

Cannon says she’s hopeful she will get her day in court and be able to speak for those who can no longer do so.

Our station has reached out to the district court in charge of this case asking why Cannon wasn’t notified. We have not heard back and will provide updates when and if we do.