CABOT, Ark. – Police in Cabot said they need the public’s help in identifying two people who they said are tied to a fraud case involving stolen credit cards.

According to the Cabot Police Department, the two people show in security images are suspected of fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a stolen credit card.

Investigators said the cards being used by the pair were stolen from a vehicle that was broken into earlier.

Anyone who recognizes one or both suspects is being asked to contact Sgt. Renee Baugh at 501-843-6166 or by email at rbaugh@cabotar.gov.